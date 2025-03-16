Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 2.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

