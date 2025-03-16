Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 15.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $109.52.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

