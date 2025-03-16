Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

ATO stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

