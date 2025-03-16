Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 451 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after purchasing an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

DVN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

