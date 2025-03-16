Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Ambev has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ambev to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Ambev stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

