American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.800–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
