American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 7.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,742,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $837.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $912.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $908.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

