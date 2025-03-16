American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 146,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.25 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

