Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLID) Trading Up 15.6% – Here’s Why

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLID – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile



Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Featured Articles

