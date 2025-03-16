Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.21.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON
AON Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $399.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
