AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the February 13th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ APCX opened at $0.37 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

