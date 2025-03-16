Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.