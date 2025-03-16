Associated Banc Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 315.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 248,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

