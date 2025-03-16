Associated Banc Corp Has $410,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axos Invest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

