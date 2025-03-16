Associated Banc Corp Sells 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Shares of LMT opened at $467.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.39 and its 200-day moving average is $518.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

