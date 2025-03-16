Atala Financial Inc Takes $30,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $120.56 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

