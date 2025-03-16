AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,057,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,123,000 after acquiring an additional 414,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

