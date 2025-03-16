AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 7,353,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,439,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

