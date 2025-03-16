Avalon Trust Co Has $1.70 Million Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Avalon Trust Co reduced its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $616,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,167,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641,054.32. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,916 shares of company stock worth $1,035,526 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

