Avalon Trust Co Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

