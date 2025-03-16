Avalon Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Avalon Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 173,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $29.07 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

