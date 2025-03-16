Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,896 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

