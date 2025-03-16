Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. This represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269,494 shares of company stock worth $318,203,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

