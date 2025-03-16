Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

