Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RSG opened at $232.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $240.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.