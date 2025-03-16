Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

