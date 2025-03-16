Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys $14,450.70 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $14,450.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,060,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,938.85. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Aware Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.64 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.66.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWRE
About Aware
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aware
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.