Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director Buys $14,450.70 in Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 8,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $14,450.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,060,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,938.85. The trade was a 0.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aware Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.64 on Friday. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

