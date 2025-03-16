AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 62382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

AXA Trading Up 1.0 %

AXA Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

