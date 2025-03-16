AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 62382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXA
AXA Trading Up 1.0 %
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.