Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares issued by companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as the supply of parts and related services. These stocks can also encompass firms providing financing, technology, and support services to the automotive industry, with their performance often linked to factors like consumer demand, economic conditions, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 276,579,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,660,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.98. 99,883,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. The company has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $903.92. 3,183,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $989.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $944.22. The company has a market cap of $401.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Read More