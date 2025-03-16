Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.61. 2,013,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,599,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$564.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Gagnon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$113,032.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Fortier purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,760 shares of company stock valued at $236,450. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

