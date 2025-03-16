Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BEDU opened at $1.56 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 55.92%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.