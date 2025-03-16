Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 33.3% increase from Brisbane Broncos’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Brisbane Broncos Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karl Morris bought 87,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$82,967.62 ($52,511.15). Insiders own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos Limited manages and operates the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) operates as a subsidiary of News Corporation

Further Reading

