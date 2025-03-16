Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 392,695 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $227.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

