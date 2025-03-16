BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BRP were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BRP by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 17.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BRP by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BRP by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

BRP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

