Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $126.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.49 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

