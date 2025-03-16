Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
Shares of BFRG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
About Bullfrog AI
