Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of BFRG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

