Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

COF stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

