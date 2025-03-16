Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 775.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Assurant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11,480.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 460,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,630,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Assurant by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.09. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.