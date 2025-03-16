Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $625,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 741.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 158.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Comerica by 17.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $57.75 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

