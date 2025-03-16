Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $689,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 617.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,403,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average is $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

