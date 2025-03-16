Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 2.0 %

RJF stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.