CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

