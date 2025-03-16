Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

