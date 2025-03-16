Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,919,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after buying an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,158,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,516,000 after buying an additional 82,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $146.81 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

