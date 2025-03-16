Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.65

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6471 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Chorus Stock Performance

Chorus stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Chorus has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $28.24.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

