Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.65

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6471 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Chorus Stock Performance
Chorus stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. Chorus has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $28.24.
Chorus Company Profile
