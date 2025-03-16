Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $72,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,549 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $109.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

