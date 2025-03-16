Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Citycon Oyj stock opened at C$6.02 on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.02.
Citycon Oyj Company Profile
