Clayton Partners LLC Acquires 15,900 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. California Resources comprises 5.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in California Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

