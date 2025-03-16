Clayton Partners LLC Reduces Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Clayton Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKO. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -331.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,184,350 shares of company stock valued at $343,066,252 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.