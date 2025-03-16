Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.53.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

